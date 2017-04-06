Monroe Co. search nets 30 pounds of weed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monroe Co. search nets 30 pounds of weed

Posted:
Taylor, Derboven, Thompson and Owens (left to right) Taylor, Derboven, Thompson and Owens (left to right)
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A search warrant executed Tuesday at a Madison, Missouri, home netted around 30 pounds of weed, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Spokesperson Eric Brown said the search was at 606 W. Cooper St. at approximately 2:07 p.m. It included the United States Postal Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and East Central Drug Task Force.

Authorities said drug paraphernalia was also found.

Brown said four people were arrested including Matthew B. Taylor, 42, and Jason W. Derboven, 24, of Madison, Missouri; Loren M. Thompson, 27, of Martinez, California; and Christopher D. Owens, 34, of Walnut Creek, California.

Authorities said each person was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Details of the investigation were not available.

