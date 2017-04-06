Regional home ownership center opens in Hannibal

Homeownership is a big part of the American dream and the process of buying a home can sometimes be stressful. That's why an agency in America's hometown is hoping to make that dream a reality by offering a one-stop shop for all your home needs.

NECAC or North East Community Action Corporation, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to officially welcome the agency's first regional homeownership center.

People will be able to learn everything that goes along with owning and maintaining a home with home-buying classes, budgeting, credit information, and how to apply for a home loan.

"The biggest purchase we make in our lives is a home," said Carla Potts, NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development. "We know little about what we are doing, at least I did when I started to purchase. This is that opportunity to come and learn everything you need to know so that you are a successful home owner."

The center was made possible by a $25,000 dollar grant from NeighborWorks America.