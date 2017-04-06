Regional home ownership center opens in Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Regional home ownership center opens in Hannibal

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ribbon cutting ceremony Ribbon cutting ceremony
The center is a partnership between NeighborWorks and NECAC The center is a partnership between NeighborWorks and NECAC
Hannibal City Manager, Jeff LaGarce spoke at the ceremony Hannibal City Manager, Jeff LaGarce spoke at the ceremony
Guest walking into NECAC building. Guest walking into NECAC building.

Homeownership is a big part of the American dream and the process of buying a home can sometimes be stressful. That's why an agency in America's hometown is hoping to make that dream a reality by offering a one-stop shop for all your home needs.

NECAC or North East Community Action Corporation, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to officially welcome the agency's first regional homeownership center.

People will be able to learn everything that goes along with owning and maintaining a home with home-buying classes, budgeting, credit information, and how to apply for a home loan.

"The biggest purchase we make in our lives is a home," said Carla Potts, NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development. "We know little about what we are doing, at least I did when I started to purchase. This is that opportunity to come and learn everything you need to know so that you are a successful home owner."

The center was made possible by a $25,000 dollar grant from NeighborWorks America.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.