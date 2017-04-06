Palmyra Fire Department to now have consistent funding

The Palmyra Fire Department's new truck waiting to be taken out. The chief says firefighters modified it to fit their needs.

Voters approved turning the Palmyra Fire Department into a taxing body this week. Firefighters are reacting, saying it will allow them to improve their equipment and in turn, better serve the district.

The Palmyra Fire Department typically received its equipment from other departments, so that doesn't always mean it's in great condition.

"Our bunker gear, that we wear everyday going out on fire calls and car wrecks, some of it has holes in it," Captain Ron Kraft said. "Some of the boots may leak water."

A concern that should be in the past after voters OK'd the department to collect taxes from residents. Chief Gary Crane says it will give them consistent funding, unlike before.

"It was a membership," Crane described. "We were a rural association. If they wanted to pay, they'd pay their 50 dollars. If they didn't, well we had no means to make them go pay."

The department still had to respond to those homes that didn't pay. Now the department will receive more funding and can start to replace equipment to help make firefighters safe.

"When you jump into this truck at 2:30 in the morning and you put something on, you know it's going to work," Crane said.

Some of the equipment that will be replaced are the air packs, a big relief for firefighters.

"It's nice to know that we've got equipment on our back that when we go into a burning building, won't fail us," Kraft explained.

Kraft says while it doesn't change his approach to the job, this makes him appreciate the residents of Palmyra even more.

"I just think the community for supporting us and standing behind us when we really needed it," Kraft said. "We've been there for you for 121 years. We're glad you're there for us now."

Chief Gary Crane says funding from the tax won't come in until next January. He says the department has to rely on its current funding until then.