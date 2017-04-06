String of thefts at local recycling center

There are five security cameras around the business

A Hannibal recycling center has recently been the target of a string of thefts.

Aluminum theft and illegal dumping has been a big problem at 2 Rivers Industries, Inc. The business provides jobs for people with disabilities through recycling for the community.

The money earned from recycling pays for operating expenses and utilities. The business put up security cameras in March and since then, employees said they've seen someone stealing nearly every night.

"To know that people are coming in and stealing - people have donated that to us for our revenue,” Executive Director Melonie Nevels said. “They are stealing from us. They are stealing from our disabled employees and preventing them from, or potentially, preventing them from having an opportunity that they need within the community."

All the footage of people stealing is turned over to the Hannibal Police Department to be prosecuted accordingly.