Vets urge pet owners to keep their pets on heartworm medicine - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Vets urge pet owners to keep their pets on heartworm medicine

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A puppy wonders around a yard in April A puppy wonders around a yard in April
Whether dogs are mainly outside or inside, they still need to be on heartworm medicine year round Whether dogs are mainly outside or inside, they still need to be on heartworm medicine year round
There are several options for heartworm medicine There are several options for heartworm medicine
A model of what heartworms look like inside a dogs heart A model of what heartworms look like inside a dogs heart
Two dogs play on a sunny April day Two dogs play on a sunny April day
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Heartworm disease is a serious and possibly fatal disease in dogs and cats. That's why April is National Heartworm Awareness Month.

Pets, even inside pets, can get the disease if they are bitten by an infected mosquito.

Quincy veterinarian Bob Reich said pets should be on heartworm medicine year round, because mosquitoes can be active even in cold weather.

Reich said it's a lot cheaper to buy the heartworm medicine than it is to pay for heartworm treatment.

"The good news is the companies that make the preventive medications almost have a built in insurance," Reich said. "And if you give their preventive 12 months out of the year and your dog gets heartworms, they will pay for the treatment. Treatment is over a thousand dollars. So that's built in insurance so there's no reason not to give it year round."

Reich said that's why it's also important to have your pet tested for heartworms once a year.

He said infected pets may not show symptoms for two to three years. Some of the symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, weakness and loss of stamina. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.