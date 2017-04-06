Vets urge pet owners to keep their pets on heartworm medicine

A model of what heartworms look like inside a dogs heart

There are several options for heartworm medicine

Whether dogs are mainly outside or inside, they still need to be on heartworm medicine year round

Heartworm disease is a serious and possibly fatal disease in dogs and cats. That's why April is National Heartworm Awareness Month.

Pets, even inside pets, can get the disease if they are bitten by an infected mosquito.

Quincy veterinarian Bob Reich said pets should be on heartworm medicine year round, because mosquitoes can be active even in cold weather.

Reich said it's a lot cheaper to buy the heartworm medicine than it is to pay for heartworm treatment.

"The good news is the companies that make the preventive medications almost have a built in insurance," Reich said. "And if you give their preventive 12 months out of the year and your dog gets heartworms, they will pay for the treatment. Treatment is over a thousand dollars. So that's built in insurance so there's no reason not to give it year round."

Reich said that's why it's also important to have your pet tested for heartworms once a year.

He said infected pets may not show symptoms for two to three years. Some of the symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, weakness and loss of stamina.