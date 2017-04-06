Local fourth graders take part in Culture Day

Students got to do several craft projects

Some Quincy elementary students got a taste of Spanish and German culture Thursday morning.

Quincy Notre Dame held its annual Culture Day and invited fourth graders from Catholic schools to attend.

The students learned about various aspects of each culture and did hands-on art activities from each country.

QND junior Sophia Marcolla said she remembers attending the event when she was in fourth grade. She said Culture Day makes foreign languages more fun because they get to embrace the cultures firsthand.

"People running around in circles and saying "¡Olé!"," Marcolla said. "And then also they're teaching about German music and they get to play games in German and Spanish. They get to make crafts, they get to try nachos, Spanish nachos. And they also get to try gummy bears, which originated in Germany."

Marcolla said this event gives the fourth graders a glimpse of the languages they can learn in high school.