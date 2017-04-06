Man tied to officer-involved shooting charged - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man tied to officer-involved shooting charged

Posted:
Hickman's IGA in Paris, Missouri, where the officer-involved shooting happened. Hickman's IGA in Paris, Missouri, where the officer-involved shooting happened.
PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) -

Charges were filed this week against a man authorities said was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Paris, Missouri, last year. 

Monroe County Sheriff David Hoffman said five felony charges were filed against Kevin D. Marshall. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree, armed criminal action, burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Authorities said a deputy and Monroe City officer shot Marshall in a Paris IGA store last August after he attacked the deputy from behind.

The store manager at the time said surveillance showed Marshall attacking the deputy with a hatchet.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.