Man tied to officer-involved shooting charged

Hickman's IGA in Paris, Missouri, where the officer-involved shooting happened.

Charges were filed this week against a man authorities said was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Paris, Missouri, last year.

Monroe County Sheriff David Hoffman said five felony charges were filed against Kevin D. Marshall. He was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree, armed criminal action, burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Authorities said a deputy and Monroe City officer shot Marshall in a Paris IGA store last August after he attacked the deputy from behind.

The store manager at the time said surveillance showed Marshall attacking the deputy with a hatchet.