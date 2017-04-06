Woman sentenced to 11 years for armed robbery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman sentenced to 11 years for armed robbery

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for her role in robbing two Quincy convenience stores in October.

Court records show Crystal Mitchell, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and a second charge was dropped.

The U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Mitchell in Kansas City, Missouri in December. Police say a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Mitchell, who was suspected in two convenience store robberies in October. One happened October 22 at the County Market Express on 36th Street in Quincy, and the other happened the next day at Casey's General Store on North 24th Street.

Court records show Mitchell was given credit for 115 days served.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.