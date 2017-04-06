Woman sentenced to 11 years for armed robbery

|
A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for her role in robbing two Quincy convenience stores in October.
Charges were filed this week against a man authorities said was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Paris, Missouri, last year.More >>
A search warrant executed Tuesday at a Madison, Missouri, home netted around 30 pounds of weed, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.More >>
Authorities said a Vermont, Illinois, woman died in a McDonough County crash Thursday morning.More >>
A Collinsville, Illinois, man accused of breaking into several local businesses last year received prison time during his sentencing Thursday, according to court records.More >>
The West Central Illinois Task Force reported three Quincy residents were arrested Monday on meth charges.More >>
A Quincy man accused of robbing a Subway restaurant in February pleaded guilty Monday afternoon, according to court records.More >>
A Macomb man died Friday following a crash near Macomb, according to police.More >>
A McDonough County man was convicted this week of sexually assaulting two kids, according to a release by the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Fort Madison Police Department reported a recent spike in burglaries Thursday.More >>
