Woman sentenced to 11 years for armed robbery

A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for her role in robbing two Quincy convenience stores in October.



Court records show Crystal Mitchell, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and a second charge was dropped.



The U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Mitchell in Kansas City, Missouri in December. Police say a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Mitchell, who was suspected in two convenience store robberies in October. One happened October 22 at the County Market Express on 36th Street in Quincy, and the other happened the next day at Casey's General Store on North 24th Street.



Court records show Mitchell was given credit for 115 days served.