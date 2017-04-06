Pleasant Hill's Root is The People's Choice

(WGEM) -- Once again the people have spoken.



After a week of voting the poll was closed another People's Choice Award was handed out, this time for high school boys basketball Player of the Year.



The winner is Kaleb Root from Pleasant Hill following a break-out senior season which saw him help take the Wolves to new heights.



Root played a significant role in the the program's first regional championship in 25 years.



In fact, he had a game-high 35 points in the title clinching win over Western.



Here's how the final vote came to a close:

Root received with just shy of 18% the more than 22,000 votes to narrowly defeat Clark County's Chandler Bevans.



Unity's Cory Miller finished in third and there was a tie for fourth place between Dezi Jones from Hannibal and Pittsfield's Korbyn Personett.



Thanks to all who voted and WGEM Sports will feature Root in the days to come.