Hannibal's Thomas soaks in Augusta experience

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- The experience was something Quinn Thomas won't soon forget.



Before the professionals took their crack at Augusta National Golf Club for this week's Masters Tournament the 11-year-old golfer from Hannibal was first.



Thomas finished in third place in his age division in the Drive, Putt, and Chip National Finals. He won the chipping portion of the event and admittedly struggled on the putting green.



The pro's might make it look easy on television but Thomas reminds us not to believe everything we see.



"Seeing the pro's playing (the holes) you think they're not hard, but once you ask a pro that, they're saying it's the toughest thing they've ever tried," Quinn said.



According to Quinn's dad, Joe Thomas: "He's feels like now he's got a chance in anything he enters, whether it's baseball, basketball, (or) football, he's got the ability and he has that additional confidence."



Quinn even got a chance to rub shoulders with some of the top names in golf, including Jordan Spieth and Fred Couples.



Couples let Quinn wear his green jacket he won following the 1992 Masters.



It was equally as neat for Quinn's parents to witness.



"That was a very special thing to happen," Joe said.



"The inspirational words that he gave to Quinn he's going to take forever. It was just a wonderful event and a great time."



Quinn's mother Becky Thomas added: "I think that it just builds up his confidence to know that in anything he competes in he can do it, and he can win it."



Quinn's focus shifts to his getting his game ready for the summer circuit which includes playing in June's Pepsi Little People's Golf Tournament.



He also hopes to return to Augusta next spring.