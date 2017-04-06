Illinois looking at requiring new smoke alarms in older homes

House Bill 3773 would require Illinois homeowners to use smoke detectors like this.

An Illinois lawmaker has proposed a plan to get more smoke detectors that last longer into homes.

House Bill 3773, introduced by Representative Kathleen Willis of Northlake would require homes built before 1988 to have smoke detectors with ten year, non-removable batteries.

Homeowner Corey Dean bought a pair of new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on Thursday, and he noted that he thinks the bill is a good idea.

"I think it makes a lot of sense. I really do. That way your providing safety for families." Dean said. "Because people will forget to go check their batteries, so this way it kind of takes the guessing game out of it."

For Dean, the decision to keep his family safe was a proactive one, but Representative Willis noted in a press conference that the new devices should be required for everyone.

"This is what we want to see in all households from now on." Willis said. "This will stop those tragedies from happening."

Assistant Chief James Pioch with the Quincy Fire Department noted that with regular batteries, you need to check your smoke detector every six months. While the newer model has offered a long term solution to a potentially deadly problem.

"With that sealed battery it just gives a little bit more comfort of mind that it's going to be there, and it's going to be working on their behalf for ten years." Pioch said.

If the bill passes, homeowners would have until January 1, 2023 to purchase the new detectors.