Illinois looking at requiring new smoke alarms in older homes

As spring approaches, more work zones will begin to pop up, and officials warn everyone to pay attention.More >>
A Collinsville, Illinois, man accused of breaking into several local businesses last year received prison time during his sentencing Thursday, according to court records.More >>
Several barges broke loose Thursday morning above Lock and Dam 22 at Saverton, Missouri, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.More >>
The Senate voted Thursday to "go nuclear" and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.More >>
Quincy University officials said a man in his underwear attacked a QU friar in Brenner Library on Wednesday night.More >>
The Republican-controlled Iowa House has passed a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy.More >>
Seventeen Illinois school districts claim in a lawsuit that the state has failed to adequately fund public education.More >>
