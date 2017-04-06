Local health professionals learn more about medical cannabis - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local health professionals learn more about medical cannabis

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local medical professionals and city leaders found out more information Thursday about the possible benefits of medical marijuana.

Herbal Remedies LLC. hosted a presentation featuring Dr. Alan Shackelford, a high profile doctor from Colorado. He says many doctors push back against medical cannabis, because they don't know much about it. 

He says the future is bright for the plant as more research is coming out on it, including Dr. Shackelford's own studies. 

"I have had patients bleed significantly, seriously and be hospitalized for months because of aspirin, something as simple as that," Shackelford said. "Where cannabis can treat the pain of arthritis better, in fact, with much lower risk of bleeding or other complications."

Shackelford says history shows all doctors prescribed cannabis in the U.S. until 1940 when it was banned. He says it's important doctors evaluate each patient and treat them with the most appropriate medicine.

