Man charged for death threat against family services investigator

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Marion County prosecutors have charged a man they say threatened the life of a family services investigator.

Prosecuting Attorney David Clayton says the Division of Family Services was called to James L. Smith's home on allegations of abuse and neglect of a child.

Clayton says Smith then threatened the investigator's life. Smith is in the Marion County Jail on $10,000 cash bond, charged with assault and tampering with a witness. They're both misdemeanor charges.

