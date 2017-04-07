Thursday's Area Scores - April 6

**High School Baseball**
Hannibal: 1
QND: 4
Jase Wallingford: WP, 9 K's (2 RBI's)
Canton: 2
Unity: 3
-- 8 Innings
Jarret Dunker: 2 hits, GW run
Luke Jansen: 2 hits
Highland: 6
Clark County: 7
Zeb Riney/Cory Shatley: back-to-back HR's
Indians: (6-0)
7) Bowling Green: 3
Palmyra: 10
Hayden Hoerr: 6 IP, 8 K's
Central: 0
Illini West: 1
Jackson Porter: WP
Bushnell/WP: 0
Macomb: 8
Brandon Bickers: WP, 3 RBI's
West Hancock: 1
Monmouth-Roseville: 3
**High School Softball**
Brown County: 5
Quincy High: 2
Hailey Alsup: WP, 6 IP
Central: 3
Illini West: 1
Jacey Nall: CG 5-hitter, 14 K's
Monmouth-Roseville: 0
West Hancock: 2
Kenzie Hall: WP, 13 K's
Macomb: 4
Beardstown: 6
Olivia Dour: Walk-off 2-run HR
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Jefferson City: 1
Quincy High: 1
-- Double OT
Schay Mulherin: goal
Callie Lambert: assist
Blue Devils: (2-3-3)
Hannibal: 11
Fulton: 1
Shelby Stine: 6 goals (ties single-game school record)
Lady Pirates: (5-3, 4-1)
Canton: 1
Fort Madison: 3
**High School Track and Field**
(Monroe City Invitational)
-- Monroe City boys and Salisbury girls win team titles
*Multiple Event Winners*
Noah Talton (Knox County) - 200M/400M
Nathan Mehrer (Monroe City) - 1600M/3200M
Brock Wood (South Shelby) - 100M Dash/300M Hurdles
Daniel Lehenbauer (Palmrya) - Shot Put/Discus
Meredith O'Neal (South Shelby) - 800M/1600M
Caroline Weatherford (South Shelby) - 100M Dash/300M Hurdles
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) - Long Jump/High Jump
(Keokuk Relays - Boys)
-- Rushville/Industry wins team title
*Multiple Event Winners*
Nathan Frazee (Clark County) - 1600M/3200M
Andy Bird (West Hancock) - Shot Put/Discus
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Palmyra: 168
2) Father Tolton: 175
Top Panther Individual: Noah Wilson (39, 2nd)
**High School Tennis, Boys**
Hannibal: 4
QND: 5
**College Softball**
St. Ambrose: 4
Culver-Stockton: 5
(Game 1)
Kirsten Burris: Walk-off RBI single
St. Ambrose: 7
Culver-Stockton: 6
(Game 2)
Sydney Williams: 3-run double
Lady Wildcats: (14-10)
**College Volleyball, Men's**
McKendree: 3
Quincy: 1
25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Jarrod Kelso: 1,000th career kill
Hawks: (7-20, 2-13)
