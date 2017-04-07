Local organizations offer summer programs for kids

The end of the school year is fast approaching, and local organizations recommend parents start thinking now about signing their kids up for summer activities.

John Wood Community College will host J-DUB Academy for kids in June. The educational summer camp is for kids in grades K-12.

Scholarships are available for families that need some financial assistance.

Diane Vose, a community outreach manager for John Wood said that all their classes incorporate hands-on activities. She said there is also a new partnership this year.

"We're also partnering with SIU School of Medicine for our health occupations class and we'll be partnering with several of the local health providers in the area," she said. "We are also really excited to have new Nuts, Bolts, and Thing-a-Ma-Jigs STEM camp this year."