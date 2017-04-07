Local organizations offer summer programs for kids - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local organizations offer summer programs for kids

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
John Wood Community College hosts JDub Academy John Wood Community College hosts JDub Academy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The end of the school year is fast approaching, and local organizations recommend parents start thinking now about signing their kids up for summer activities.

John Wood Community College will host J-DUB Academy for kids in June.  The educational summer camp is for kids in grades K-12.

Scholarships are available for families that need some financial assistance.

Diane Vose, a community outreach manager for John Wood said that all their classes incorporate hands-on activities.  She said  there is also a new partnership this year.

"We're also partnering with SIU School of Medicine for our health occupations class and we'll be partnering with several of the local health providers in the area," she said. "We are also really excited to have new Nuts, Bolts, and Thing-a-Ma-Jigs STEM camp this year." 

  • For more information on J-DUB Academy click here.
  • For more information on the Quincy Family YMCA's Summer Camp click here.
  • For more information on the Kroc Community Center's Day Camp click here.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.