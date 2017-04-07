Local business sees window destroyed by BB gun fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local business sees window destroyed by BB gun fire

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A shot likely fired from a car destroyed a window at a local business.

Quincy Police said that somebody shot the window of a Domino's Pizza located at 2501 Broadway with a BB gun.

Officer Wiemelt of the Quincy Police Department said that the shooting happened around 9:30 Thursday night, and he believed it probably came from a passing car.

The fire department boarded up the windows. There are currently no suspects.

