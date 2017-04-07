Concerns over private social media use by teens

An Illinois lawmaker has proposed a plan to get more smoke detectors that last longer into homes.More >>
Local medical professionals and city leaders found out more information Thursday about the possible benefits of medical marijuana.More >>
Voters approved turning the Palmyra Fire Department into a taxing body this week.More >>
A woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for her role in robbing two Quincy convenience stores in October.
Some Quincy elementary students got a taste of Spanish and German culture Thursday morning.More >>
An agency in America's hometown is hoping to make that dream a reality by offering a one stop shop for all your home needs.More >>
Heartworm disease is a serious and possibly fatal disease in dogs and cats. That's why April is National Heartworm Awareness MontMore >>
Charges were filed this week against a man authorities said was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Paris, Missouri, last year.More >>
Authorities in Macomb are conducting an investigation into the death of a 3 and a half month old infant Thursday morning.More >>
