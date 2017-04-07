Concerns over private social media use by teens

(NBC News) - If your teen is on social media, chances are they have an account you don't know about.

"Instagram is really the big one," 15 year old Ben Hinkle said.

It's not uncommon for them to have more than one account on the photo-sharing app, often referred to as "finsta".

"Finstagram is a combination of fake and Instagram, it's a secondary account people use to share more privately," Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious explained.

The secret accounts often don't have the user's real name or picture in the profile.

"They don't necessarily want to share the information they have on their finsta account with their parents," Kantra said.

That's because the extra account could be home to inappropriate images.

Teens we talked to said it's more about connecting them with a tighter circle of friends without meeting the standards of a public post, where the number of likes and comments can become a measure of self worth.

"I do feel kind of pressured or overwhelmed, I feel like there's a standard," 14 year old Grace Sorrells said.

Experts said it's important for parents to stay aware, and remind them that no account is truly private.

"Anything that you put online is potentially made public," Kantra warned.

Each Instagram account must have a unique email address, so that can be another way to find multiple accounts.