Barge sinks after coming loose near Saverton, Mo.

One of the barges that broke loose recently at Lock and Dam 22 near Saverton sunk early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Spokesperson Dana Schmitt said the barge began sinking at approximately 4:00 a.m. He said the plan was to leave the barge underwater for the time being because the water level is too high.

Schmitt said Friday afternoon that the dam was closed to traffic, but crews hoped to have it reopened by 8 p.m. on Friday.

Four of the barges have passed through the lock with four remaining, according to Schmitt.

The Coast Guard was working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the situation.