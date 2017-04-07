McDonough Co. crash victim identified - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

McDonough Co. crash victim identified

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday east of Industry.

ISP reported Friday afternoon that the victim was Patsy D. Schisler, 81, of Vermont, Illinois.

The crash happened at the intersection of CR 350 North and CR 1700 East at 9:25 a.m. ISP said Schisler's car was struck in an umarked intersection by a vehicle driven by Alex K. Hance, 20, of Industry, Illinois.

Police said Schisler was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is still pending.

