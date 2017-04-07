Infant autopsy indicates no foul play

The autopsy performed on an infant found dead Thursday in Macomb showed no signs of foul play, according to police.

Macomb Police Lt. Eric Lenardt said the results of the autopsy "point to a finding of natural causes." He said the official report will be submitted to his department once toxicology results come in.

Authorities said emergency crews were called Thursday morning to 821 S. Ward for an unresponsive infant. They said life-saving measure were initiated on the 3-and-a-half month old. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said an investigation began Thursday because the cause of death was not recognized at the time.