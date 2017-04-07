Hannibal BPW tests fire hydrants - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal BPW tests fire hydrants

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
HBPW employee testing hydrants HBPW employee testing hydrants
Employees will be out everyday, weather permitting Employees will be out everyday, weather permitting
Process can take up to six months Process can take up to six months

Hannibal Board of Public Works began its annual testing of fire hydrants and water main flushing this week.

BPW employees will be out between at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m everyday, testing hydrant water pressure and flow. This is all done to ensure hydrants are working and ready for firefighters to use.

Residents may notice their water become cloudy during testing, and if you are doing laundry, you might get stains on your clothes. BPW officials say to avoid this, run cold water for about 10 minutes in your bathtub until it's clear. 

"Flushing is a side effect of what we are trying to do, which is gain knowledge of the flow and the pressure," Kari Goodman, Public Relations Coordinator at BPW said. "It takes all that debris that's settled at the bottom of the pipe and it flushes it out. People can see maybe some cloudy water."

There are around 800 fire hydrants in Hannibal and the process will take several months to test them all, but officials are hoping to have it finished by June.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.