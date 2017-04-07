Hannibal BPW tests fire hydrants

Hannibal Board of Public Works began its annual testing of fire hydrants and water main flushing this week.

BPW employees will be out between at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m everyday, testing hydrant water pressure and flow. This is all done to ensure hydrants are working and ready for firefighters to use.

Residents may notice their water become cloudy during testing, and if you are doing laundry, you might get stains on your clothes. BPW officials say to avoid this, run cold water for about 10 minutes in your bathtub until it's clear.

"Flushing is a side effect of what we are trying to do, which is gain knowledge of the flow and the pressure," Kari Goodman, Public Relations Coordinator at BPW said. "It takes all that debris that's settled at the bottom of the pipe and it flushes it out. People can see maybe some cloudy water."

There are around 800 fire hydrants in Hannibal and the process will take several months to test them all, but officials are hoping to have it finished by June.