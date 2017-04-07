HLGU plants trees in honor of Arbor Day

In honor of Arbor Day, Hannibal-LaGrange University planted trees on campus Friday, three weeks ahead of the holiday.

Students and administrators planted three Yoshino Cherry Trees. The University also celebrated its recognition as a Tree Campus USA for the fourth year. Administrators said planting trees is not only for students, but for the community as well.

"We wanted to do this to remind our folks in the community that partnered with us on our Tree Campus USA that we are committed to providing trees," President of Hannibal LaGrange University Anthony Allen said. "The trees are not only to beautify the campus, but promote healthy living in the community."

Officials say with the new additions, Hannibal-LaGrange University officially has every species of northeast Missouri tree on campus.