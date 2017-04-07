HLGU plants trees in honor of Arbor Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HLGU plants trees in honor of Arbor Day

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
University has been named Tree Campus USA for a fourth year University has been named Tree Campus USA for a fourth year
Administrators and students plant trees Administrators and students plant trees
Three Yoshino Cherry trees were planted Three Yoshino Cherry trees were planted

In honor of Arbor Day, Hannibal-LaGrange University planted trees on campus Friday, three weeks ahead of the holiday.

Students and administrators planted three Yoshino Cherry Trees. The University also celebrated its recognition as a Tree Campus USA for the fourth year. Administrators said planting trees is not only for students, but for the community as well. 

"We wanted to do this to remind our folks in the community that partnered with us on our Tree Campus USA that we are committed to providing trees," President of Hannibal LaGrange University Anthony Allen said. "The trees are not only to beautify the campus, but promote healthy living in the community." 

Officials say with the new additions, Hannibal-LaGrange University officially has every species of northeast Missouri tree on campus. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.