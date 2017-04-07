Hundreds of children will get a free Easter outfit - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds of children will get a free Easter outfit

By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

More than 200 Tri-State kids will receive a free Easter outfit and Bible on Saturday, during the 53rd annual Dress An Angel clothing project.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary geared up for the event Friday afternoon.

Chairman Michelle Hocking said the program is a community effort because area churches, community groups, and individuals donate clothing items and funds. 

"If you could just see how much it means to the kids when they get to pick out their own things and underwear and socks," Hocking said. "They just love it and they have a great time. And it's also nice that they're doing it as a family. And we enjoy sharing that with them."

The event runs Saturday at the Kroc Center in Quincy from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. for those that had already applied.
 

