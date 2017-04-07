New World War I exhibit now on display

A poster on the wall shows the different types of airplanes that were used during the war

A trench knife that was used during hand to hand combat

A picture shows women working on motors. Which Wilkinson-Fletcher said was unheard of up until that time.

World War I lasted from 1914 to 1918, and during that time more than 12 million letters were delivered to the front line every week. Now, you can learn even more facts about the war at the Quincy Museum.

The museum is commemorating the United States entry into World War I with a new exhibit. The exhibit features uniforms, photographs and memorabilia tracing Quincy's involvement in The Great War.

The museum's executive director, Barbara Wilkinson-Fletcher, said stories of the battles are just part of the history.

"That was also the first time women really entered the work place," Wilkinson-Fletcher said. "We have pictures that display women working on motors. Which was unheard of up until that time. So there's a lot more than just the battles."

Wilkinson-Fletcher said Quincy had quite a few businesses that were involved in war production.

"The Morris Leather Company, they secured contracts for over a million dollars worth of leather goods during the war," Wilkinson-Fletcher said. "There was also one of the shoe companies in Quincy, the Channon-Emery Stove company, Electric Wheel made wheels and things for military vehicles."

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is on display in the 2nd floor gallery and will run until the end of the year.