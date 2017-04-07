QPD receives several damage reports involving BB gun

There were over a dozen incidents of criminal damage from BB guns Thursday night into Friday afternoon, according to police.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Quincy Police Department report 13 reports between Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and 4 p.m. the next day. One of the reports came Thursday night from Dominos where someone shot a window with a BB gun.

QPD stated it was believed the suspect was shooting property from a vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474. You can reach QPD at 217-228-4470.