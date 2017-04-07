Hannibal businesses get ready for tourism season

Bells ringing from the trolley and boat horns honking from the Mark Twain River Boat are a few of the things you'll hear around Hannibal once tourism season officially kicks off.

Local businesses like Mississippi Marketplace in downtown Hannibal say in April, they get a lot of kids on field trips visiting Hannibal, but by summer, they get a lot of families coming to the Show Me State for vacation.

Owner of Mississippi Marketplace said there are a couple of things they have to do to get ready for visitors.

"Gear up with additional products, we have additional staff, and we get things ready for folks," Mississippi Marketplace owner Linda Studer said. "We do samples here, so we just want to make sure things are ready and fresh and full for them whenever they come."

The next big event is the Great Girlfriend Getaway. That takes place the 28th to the 30th.