Quincy City Hall addressing asbestos problem

Asbestos had been found in the caulk between the windows being replaced.

Asbestos has put the brakes on work to replace windows at Quincy's city hall.

Crews found caulk with asbestos in it between the old windows, and now the city will have to spend around $15,000 to get rid of it. That would put the project on hold until contractors can come remove and dispose of the asbestos.

City engineer Jeffrey Conte said on Friday that the issue needed to be addressed.

"After working with the contractor, and discussing what the regulations were, in my opinion it's a fair price." Conte said.

Conte said that with the asbestos removal, it'll bring the project total to just under $200,000.

The work is expected to be finished by mid to late May.