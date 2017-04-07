Opioid related deaths increased in Illinois

While the opioid epidemic stretches nationwide, new data shows things aren't improving in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says of the data collected for 2016, more than 1,800 people died of opioid related overdoses. That's nearly 450 more deaths than in 2015. The number could double once all the data is compiled.

Missy Slee, a registered nurse with Cornerstone in Quincy, says it's sad to see.

"It's a real challenge to get people into treatment," Slee said. "It's one of the worst addictions you can have."

Slee says those addicted to opioids often start with a prescription to painkillers. They then turn to heroin because it's much cheaper.

"It just takes one time and then they're hooked," Slee explained.

The Illinois Department of Public Health held a workshop recently with around 100 medical professionals to discuss the growing epidemic and work to change the problem within the state.

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha says the county is seeing a growing problem with opioids, more than they see charges on.

"There may be overdoses that law enforcement isn't necessarily called on," Farha said. "So it is alarming."

He says they've been cracking down on those selling the drugs by giving them drug induced homicide charges if the person using it dies. For those who are using it and live, jail is not where they want them to end up.

"We want to give them help," Farha explained. "We want them to be productive again."

The most common way to treat addiction is going through detox, but Slee says it can be dangerous for some people.

"If you're going to detox in-patient, they'll have medicine that can help keep you comfortable," Slee explained. "Detoxing out of the hospital can be deadly."

Also, She says families need to speak up to get those with an addiction to seek help.

"Approach your family member with love and try to tell them how important this is," Slee added.

Slee also encourages families to not enable those with an addiction, like paying for a bill or loaning them money. She says this encourages them to use what money they have to go buy the drugs.

For centers that help with drug addiction, numbers are listed below.

Preferred Family Healthcare in Quincy 217-224-6300

Cornerstone in Quincy 217-222-8254

Turning Point Recovery Center 573-248-1196