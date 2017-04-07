Friday Sports Extra - April 7

**High School Baseball**
Monroe City: 2
Clark County: 10
Zeb Riney: WP
Caleb Lapsley: 4 RBI's
Indians: (7-0)
Hannibal: 3
Fulton: 2
Chandler Moffitt: 2 hits, RBI
Scot Roberts: WP, 5.2 IP, 4 K's
5) Scotland County: 24
Novinger: 3
Will Fromm: 3 HR's
Linn County: 0
North Shelby: 12
Chaz Shockley: WP, 13 K's
Raiders: (3-1)
Brashear: 0
Knox County: 10
-- 5 Innings
7) Bowling Green: 0
Elsberry: 2
Mark Twain: 1
Cairo: 0
Pittsfield: 13
Louisiana: 0
Saukees: (7-2)
Payson: 8
Highland: 24
Chad Smith: 2-3, HR, 5 RBI's
Unity: 7
Central: 10
Lane Marlow: 2-4, 2 RBI's
Brodie Dunker: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's
Canton (Ill.): 10
Macomb: 0
Triopia: 18
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Beardstown: 3
Harrisburg: 2
Alex Wiltfong: CG 5-hitter, 9 K's
**High School Softball**
Liberty: 0
QND: 10
Carolyn Dickerman: 3-, 2 RBI's
Bailee Kindhart: WP
Illini West: 3
Central: 0
Blair Boston: CG
-- Beardstown Tournament
Illini West: 4
Calhoun: 0
Lara Pence: CG 1-hitter, 6 K's
-- Beardstown Tournament
Rushville/Industry: 0
Macomb: 14
Jordyn Hare: CG 1-hitter
JX Routt: 5
Brown County: 7
Halie Laning: 3 RBI's
Triopia: 5
Griggsville-Perry: 2
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Hannibal: 7
Moberly: 0
Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick, assist
Lady Pirates: (6-3, 5-1)
Kirksville: 1
Canton: 0
Keokuk: 10
Centerville: 0
McKenna Tackes: Hat trick
**High School Track and Field**
-- Illini West (boys) wins team title at Lee Calhoun Invitational
-- Keokuk (girls) wins team title at Central Lee Invitational
-- Quincy High (girls) wins Jerseyville Relays
**High School Tennis, Boys**
Quincy High: 3
Metamora: 6
**College Baseball**
Western Illinois: 14
Omaha: 4
Mitch Ellis: 4-4, RBI, 3 runs
Leathernecks: (8-19, 5-5)
**College Softball**
Culver-Stockton: 0
20) Grand View: 7
(Game 1)
Culver-Stockton: 11
Grand View: 3
(Game 2)
Avery Johnson: 3-5, 3 RBI's
Lady Wildcats: (15-11, 9-8)
John Wood: 9
17) Heartland: 5
(Game 1)
Paige Enlow: 3-run HR
John Wood: 7
17) Heartland: 9
(Game 2)
Allison Phillips: 3-4, double
