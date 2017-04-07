Friday Sports Extra - April 7 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - April 7

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Clark County made it seven straight wins to begin the season by beating Monroe City at home. Clark County made it seven straight wins to begin the season by beating Monroe City at home.

**High School Baseball**

Monroe City: 2
Clark County: 10
Zeb Riney: WP
Caleb Lapsley: 4 RBI's
Indians: (7-0)

Hannibal: 3
Fulton: 2
Chandler Moffitt: 2 hits, RBI
Scot Roberts: WP, 5.2 IP, 4 K's

5) Scotland County: 24
Novinger: 3
Will Fromm: 3 HR's

Linn County: 0
North Shelby: 12
Chaz Shockley: WP, 13 K's
Raiders: (3-1)

Brashear: 0
Knox County: 10
-- 5 Innings

7) Bowling Green: 0
Elsberry: 2

Mark Twain: 1
Cairo: 0

Pittsfield: 13
Louisiana: 0
Saukees: (7-2)

Payson: 8
Highland: 24
Chad Smith: 2-3, HR, 5 RBI's

Unity: 7
Central: 10
Lane Marlow: 2-4, 2 RBI's
Brodie Dunker: 2 HR's, 5 RBI's

Canton (Ill.): 10
Macomb: 0

Triopia: 18
Griggsville-Perry: 0

Beardstown: 3
Harrisburg: 2
Alex Wiltfong: CG 5-hitter, 9 K's


**High School Softball**

Liberty: 0
QND: 10
Carolyn Dickerman: 3-, 2 RBI's
Bailee Kindhart: WP

Illini West: 3
Central: 0
Blair Boston: CG
-- Beardstown Tournament

Illini West: 4
Calhoun: 0
Lara Pence: CG 1-hitter, 6 K's
-- Beardstown Tournament

Rushville/Industry: 0
Macomb: 14
Jordyn Hare: CG 1-hitter

JX Routt: 5
Brown County: 7
Halie Laning: 3 RBI's

Triopia: 5
Griggsville-Perry: 2


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Hannibal: 7
Moberly: 0
Kaylee Falconer: Hat trick, assist
Lady Pirates: (6-3, 5-1)

Kirksville: 1
Canton: 0

Keokuk: 10
Centerville: 0
McKenna Tackes: Hat trick


**High School Track and Field**

-- Illini West (boys) wins team title at Lee Calhoun Invitational
-- Keokuk (girls) wins team title at Central Lee Invitational
-- Quincy High (girls) wins Jerseyville Relays


**High School Tennis, Boys**

Quincy High: 3
Metamora: 6


**College Baseball**

Western Illinois: 14
Omaha: 4
Mitch Ellis: 4-4, RBI, 3 runs
Leathernecks: (8-19, 5-5)


**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 0
20) Grand View: 7
(Game 1)

Culver-Stockton: 11
Grand View: 3
(Game 2)
Avery Johnson: 3-5, 3 RBI's
Lady Wildcats: (15-11, 9-8)

John Wood: 9
17) Heartland: 5
(Game 1)
Paige Enlow: 3-run HR

John Wood: 7
17) Heartland: 9
(Game 2)
Allison Phillips: 3-4, double

