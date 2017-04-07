Farmland value staying steady in Adams County

Farmers may have seen a drop in their land values last year, but this year, values are staying steady so far.

That's according to an Illinois farming organization's new report. It shows that in 2016, farmland value dropped between five to 14 percent, depending on ground conditions.

Rick Edwards with First Bankers Trust Services says land around Adams County has stayed fairly stable. He says it's important the value doesn't change dramatically, like 10 or 15 percent, in a given year.

"If the land goes down 15 percent, their net worth goes down," Edwards said. "The bankers will scrutinize the balance sheet a little closer and may limit their lending power."

Edwards says it's important for the price of corn and soybeans to stay steady or increase to keep farmland value from dropping.