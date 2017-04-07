New Faces variety show returns to Quincy Senior High

A 62 year old tradition continued at Quincy Senior High School Friday.

Students are performing in a annual variety show, New Faces. It features the various talents of more than 175 QHS students, including acting, music, and comedy acts.

The show is meant to give local students a chance to showcase their talents in the community.

"I just really think that the people of Quincy come out and support it all," New Faces Coordinator/Director Kathi Doohley said. "Whether it's athletic teams or musical events, the people of Quincy have always supported the children of Quincy, and this is just a great way and a great evening and another way to support those children."

You can catch the remaining shows tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission prices are $14 dollars for adults and $9 for students.