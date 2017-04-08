Old school house burned to ground, traffic diverted

Old school house on fire.

Fire crews are battling an old school fire in rural Adams County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the old school is located off Highway 96 in Marceline, Illinois.

IL-96 is being redirected in both directions so crews could knock down the fire.

Fire officials are unsure how the fire was started.

