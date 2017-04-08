Old school house burned to ground, traffic diverted - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Old school house burned to ground, traffic diverted

MARCELLINE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fire crews are battling an old school fire in rural Adams County Saturday afternoon. 

Officials say the old school is located off Highway 96 in Marceline, Illinois.

IL-96 is being redirected in both directions so crews could knock down the fire.

Fire officials are unsure how the fire was started. 

We will update this story as more information comes in. 

Watch WGEM News at Ten for more video and reaction from the scene.

