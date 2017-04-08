Motorcycle rider involved in county road crash

First responders on scene of the crash.

Air evac leaving the scene of the crash.

First responders were called to a motorcycle crash on County Road 357, off of Highway 24 in West Quincy, Missouri Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews said when they responded they saw a motorcycle on the side of the road.

Air evac was called to the scene along with Marion and Adams County Ambulance.

Marion County Sheriff and Missouri State Highway Troopers are also on scene.

WGEM reporter is on scene and we will update story as more information comes in.