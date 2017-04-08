Kids hunt for Easter eggs at community event - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kids hunt for Easter eggs at community event

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of kids enjoyed finding Easter eggs Saturday at the Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy.

Parents could bring their kids out for a free Easter egg hunt along with a bounce house and a tour of a Quincy fire truck.

Parent Elizabeth Warning said it's a great tradition they remember as a kid and their happy to be able to share it with their kids.

"I love to take my kids out here and let them do the Easter egg hunt, something I always enjoyed as a kid," Warning said. "They enjoy the bounce house and seeing the fire engine, and getting all the eggs. Just having fun, really."

Kids were also able to get their pictures taken with the Easter bunny.

