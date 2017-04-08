Saturday's Area Scores-April 8 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-April 8

Posted:

**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 1
Moline: 2

Quincy High: 1
Moline: 6

Jerseyville: 7
QND: 11
Tommy Ray: WP
Nick Schwartz: HR, 2B

Jerseyville: 3
QND: 7
Nick Schwartz: HR

Illini West: 4
West Hancock: 16
Will Fox: GW Grand Slam

Southeastern: 2
Unity: 12
Logan Voth: 3-3, 5 RBI
Brodie Dunker: HR, 2 RBI
Mustangs: (5-4, 2-0)

Pittsfield: 4
Central: 5
Reed Jibben: 2-4, Walk-off RBI
F/8

Rushville-Industry: 6
West Central: 0

Elmwood-Brimdield: 2
Rushville-Industry: 1

Beardstown: 1
Pleasant Plains: 4

Beardstown: 0
Nokamis: 6

(Putnam County Tournament)

*Championship
Putnam County: 4
Scotland County: 15
Lane Pence: Walk-off Grand Slam
Tigers: (5-0)

*Semifinals
Mercer: 0
Scotland County: 22
Justin McKee/Will Fromm: No-hitter

(Madison Tournament)

*Championship
Canton: 11
Madison: 1
Carson Birck: HR

*Semifinals
Community R-6: 2
Canton: 16

(Harrisburg Triangular)

Monroe City: 1
Harrisburg: 11

Monroe City: 2
Russellville: 20

**High School Softball**

Moline: 5
Quincy High: 1

Moline: 7
Quincy High: 0

Payson: 1
QND: 4
Carly Wilson: 3-3

Southeastern: 0
Unity: 10
Jordan Hildebrand: HR, 3 RBI
Mustangs: (3-1, 2-0)

(Beardstown Tournament)

*Championship
Carrollton: 1
Illini West: 4
WP: Blair Boston
Hanna Spiekermeier: RBI

*3rd Place 
Auburn: 6
Central: 5

*Play-in Games

New Berlin: 0
Illini West: 13

Calhoun: 2
Central: 1
Kaitlyn Genenbacher: RBI

Beardstown: 1
Carrollton: 8

(Rushville Triangular)

Brown County: 11
Rushville-Industry: 10
Mariah Markert: 2 RBI

JX Routt: 6
Rushville-Industry: 5

JX Routt: 8
Brown County: 2


**High School Soccer, Girls**

Belleville Althoff: 2
QND: 4
McKenzie Foley: 2 Goals
Hannah Peters: Goal
Molly Penn: Goal
Raiders: (7-0-1)

Belleville East: 1
Quincy High: 3
Schay Mulherin: 2 Goals
Callie Lambert: Goal
Blue Devils: (3-3-3)


**High School Tennis**

(Peoria Richwoods Invite)

1) Morton: 32
2) QHS: 28

*QHS Champions
No.1 Doubles (Grayson Arns/Blake Hayden)
No. 2 Doubles (Josh Daly/Andrew Vonderheide)

**College Baseball**

UMSL: 11
Quincy: 14
David Hayes: Walk-off home run

UMSL: 4
Quincy: 3

Western Illinois: 2
Omaha: 4
Leathernecks: (8-20, 5-6)

Baker: 3
Culver-Stockton: 9
Edward Madera: 3-3, 2 RBI

Baker: 6
Culver-Stockton: 11
Wildcats: (19-17, 9-9)

Danville: 11
John Wood: 2

Danville: 1
John Wood: 3
Neal Lee: 3 RBI
Blazers: (10-10, 3-7)

**College Softball**

Maryville: 5
Quincy: 2

Maryville: 4
Quincy: 2

Western Illinois: 6
Ft. Wayne: 1

Western Illinois: 3
Ft. Wayne: 4

17) Heartland: 5
John Wood: 6
Paige Enlow: 3-4, 3 RBI

17) Heartland: 8
John Wood: 10
Emily Kitchell: 2-4, 4 RBI

Central Methodist: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0

Central Methodist: 7
Culver-Stockton: 0
Wildcats: (15-13, 9-10)





 

