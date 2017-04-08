Saturday's Area Scores-April 8

**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 1
Moline: 2
Quincy High: 1
Moline: 6
Jerseyville: 7
QND: 11
Tommy Ray: WP
Nick Schwartz: HR, 2B
Jerseyville: 3
QND: 7
Nick Schwartz: HR
Illini West: 4
West Hancock: 16
Will Fox: GW Grand Slam
Southeastern: 2
Unity: 12
Logan Voth: 3-3, 5 RBI
Brodie Dunker: HR, 2 RBI
Mustangs: (5-4, 2-0)
Pittsfield: 4
Central: 5
Reed Jibben: 2-4, Walk-off RBI
F/8
Rushville-Industry: 6
West Central: 0
Elmwood-Brimdield: 2
Rushville-Industry: 1
Beardstown: 1
Pleasant Plains: 4
Beardstown: 0
Nokamis: 6
(Putnam County Tournament)
*Championship
Putnam County: 4
Scotland County: 15
Lane Pence: Walk-off Grand Slam
Tigers: (5-0)
*Semifinals
Mercer: 0
Scotland County: 22
Justin McKee/Will Fromm: No-hitter
(Madison Tournament)
*Championship
Canton: 11
Madison: 1
Carson Birck: HR
*Semifinals
Community R-6: 2
Canton: 16
(Harrisburg Triangular)
Monroe City: 1
Harrisburg: 11
Monroe City: 2
Russellville: 20
**High School Softball**
Moline: 5
Quincy High: 1
Moline: 7
Quincy High: 0
Payson: 1
QND: 4
Carly Wilson: 3-3
Southeastern: 0
Unity: 10
Jordan Hildebrand: HR, 3 RBI
Mustangs: (3-1, 2-0)
(Beardstown Tournament)
*Championship
Carrollton: 1
Illini West: 4
WP: Blair Boston
Hanna Spiekermeier: RBI
*3rd Place
Auburn: 6
Central: 5
*Play-in Games
New Berlin: 0
Illini West: 13
Calhoun: 2
Central: 1
Kaitlyn Genenbacher: RBI
Beardstown: 1
Carrollton: 8
(Rushville Triangular)
Brown County: 11
Rushville-Industry: 10
Mariah Markert: 2 RBI
JX Routt: 6
Rushville-Industry: 5
JX Routt: 8
Brown County: 2
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Belleville Althoff: 2
QND: 4
McKenzie Foley: 2 Goals
Hannah Peters: Goal
Molly Penn: Goal
Raiders: (7-0-1)
Belleville East: 1
Quincy High: 3
Schay Mulherin: 2 Goals
Callie Lambert: Goal
Blue Devils: (3-3-3)
**High School Tennis**
(Peoria Richwoods Invite)
1) Morton: 32
2) QHS: 28
*QHS Champions
No.1 Doubles (Grayson Arns/Blake Hayden)
No. 2 Doubles (Josh Daly/Andrew Vonderheide)
**College Baseball**
UMSL: 11
Quincy: 14
David Hayes: Walk-off home run
UMSL: 4
Quincy: 3
Western Illinois: 2
Omaha: 4
Leathernecks: (8-20, 5-6)
Baker: 3
Culver-Stockton: 9
Edward Madera: 3-3, 2 RBI
Baker: 6
Culver-Stockton: 11
Wildcats: (19-17, 9-9)
Danville: 11
John Wood: 2
Danville: 1
John Wood: 3
Neal Lee: 3 RBI
Blazers: (10-10, 3-7)
**College Softball**
Maryville: 5
Quincy: 2
Maryville: 4
Quincy: 2
Western Illinois: 6
Ft. Wayne: 1
Western Illinois: 3
Ft. Wayne: 4
17) Heartland: 5
John Wood: 6
Paige Enlow: 3-4, 3 RBI
17) Heartland: 8
John Wood: 10
Emily Kitchell: 2-4, 4 RBI
Central Methodist: 3
Culver-Stockton: 0
Central Methodist: 7
Culver-Stockton: 0
Wildcats: (15-13, 9-10)