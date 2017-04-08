Kids will be looking like angels on Easter thanks to clothing project

Families going through clothing for their kids Sunday best on Easter.

Children will be looking like angels Easter Sunday with help from the Salvation Army.

The dress an angel clothing project serves more than 200 children in the area and it gives them a new outfit, bibles, and personal care items.

This event is put on every year to help families in need.

"Our goal is to be able to give these kids something new and bright," Major Cheryl Miller said. "During this time of year when we get together for the newness of the spring and also the new life that Christ brings to us. Also, the new life that Christ brings to us. They have the opportunity to have something new also."

This is the 53rd year of the project.