Police arrest three for using counterfeit money

Burlington Police were called to a retail store Saturday for attempting to buy items with counterfeit money.

Police said at 10:5 0 a.m., employees advised police that a man tried to buy items with a $100 counterfeit bill.

When officers arrived, it was determined that the money was fake and police arrested three people involved.

Police took 51-year-old Curtis Leon Davis and 27-year-old Deondre Rahkeim Smith from Tampa, Florida rather quickly but 32-year-old Jospeh Lee Wilcox from Chiefland, Florida got away.

Police say Wilcox traveled to Keokuk.

Keokuk Police located the man and detained him.

Burlington Police detectives interviewed the man at 4:30pm where he was arrested and transported back to Burlington.

The following three men were charged with the following:

Davis was charged with forgery, a class D felony. Smith was charged with possession of controlled substance-Marijuana serious misdemeanor, interference with official acts, simple misdemeanor, and forgery. Wilcox was charged with forgery.

All three men are being held with no bond awaiting initial court appearance.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.

It is believed all three men are involved in passing numerous counterfeit $100 bills in multiple states prior to being arrested in Burlington, Iowa.