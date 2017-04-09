Dogs get their turn at finding Easter eggs

Owners paid a $5 entry fee, with all proceeds benefiting animals in need through Homeward Bound Waggin.

Easter eggs were hidden in the grass next to the store

Owners and dogs waiting to start the Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunts aren't just for kids, man's best friend took a swing at it this Sunday.

The 2nd Annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt was held at Pet Supplies Plus in Quincy.

Last year, the event was done inside the store, but with the beautiful weather on Sunday they moved it outside this year.

The goal was for the dogs to find six eggs.

If the eggs contained a "golden bone", they won one of the 10 prizes donated by local businesses.

"There's not a whole lot to do for dogs," Pet Supplies Plus Store Director Robert Mitchell said. "You know, there's dog parks which are fantastic, but this is just a fun thing to get people out. People love their dogs, they love taking them out and having some type of activity to do."

There were also goody bags for all who participated.