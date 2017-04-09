Kids dive, splash in hunt of Easter eggs at YMCA

Kids hunt for Easter eggs in the pool at Quincy's YMCA

One week away from Easter, but some kids were able to hunt for Easter eggs in a completely different way.

Quincy YMCA held it's first ever dive, splash and hunt Easter egg hunt were about 100 kids went diving for eggs in the pool.

Kids were able to jump in the pool and hunt for the golden egg for special prizes.

Organizers said it's a fun way to change up a long time tradition.

"It's just an opportunity to get kids comfortable with the water, having fun and just promoting physical activity. Not just the holiday of Easter and candy, but just a physical activity kind of event," organizer Kristy Fuller said.

Kids were also able to take a picture with the Easter Bunny before they dove into the water.

