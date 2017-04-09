Local churches celebrate Palm Sunday

Sunday marks the start of Holy Week for many Christians with the celebration of Palm Sunday.

Blessed Sacrament in Quincy had a morning service that celebrated Jesus' arrival into the city of Jerusalem.

Each member of the congregation received a palm branch to signify how Jesus was welcomed into the city.

Father Michael Kuse said its a tradition that's centuries old.

"The palm was the sign of triumph," Kuse said. "He was the king and all of the sudden everything changed. That's when he had the last supper and he said I'm going to wash your feet and I want you to wash each others feet, which means I want you to love each other, serve each other and follow in my path."

Blessed Sacrament will have Good Friday mass at 7 p.m. and Easter service will be held at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.