Local school begins fund raising for new community playground

Old playground that will be getting replaced

A community in Northeast Missouri is coming together trying to raise enough money this weekend to replace an old, rundown playground at a local school.

Cake walks, yard games, and a bounce house all part of the block party yesterday at Hannibal's Eugene field elementary school.

Hundreds came together with one goal: replacing the old playground that teachers and parents said has become a safety concern.

"We've had different parts where it's been broken and so we've had to have them come in and fix it," Kindergarten teacher Carmen Mueller said. "Just like the swings, they are getting a little old and rusty."

"Then in the back of your mind it's like well it's so old what if this was to fall off or if that was to fall off," parent Dawn Christal said.

The kids who play on it everyday have taken notice and are excited for new equipment.

"I think it's really going to be awesome because the old playground is all rusty," 3rd grader Garret Christal said.

Not only will the upgrades bring much needed new equipment to the play ground, it will also add accessibility to kids with special needs.

"Put some more slides in there and areas for them to climb and also we have some special needs swings that'll be put in too," Mueller added.

Now the goal is to raise $100,000 to start putting in a new playground.

"We are starting this fundraiser so we can start applying for grants that will then hopefully match what we have," Mueller said.

This playground is important for students in the school, but it will also serve as a place for neighborhood kids to play.

Organizers had a goal to raise more than 1-thousand dollars at the block party. Next up is the 5k run and walk fundraiser coming up in June.

The new playground should be complete in two years.