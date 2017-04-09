Taking Notice: Clark County baseball rises from the ranks

Despite the rain-outs and the practices spent inside a high school gym rather than an actual baseball diamond, the Clark County baseball team has had as good of start to its season as can be expected.



In fact, it's been perfect. The Indians have started their season with a perfect (7-0) record while capturing an early season conference tournament title.



"It starts with your senior leadership," said head coach Jerry Jerome.



"We have three kids that have been starting ever since their freshman year. You put all that together and the kids are really doing a good job. They've bought in to what we're selling."



Considering the program is still in its infancy, the Indians' success has come to the surprise of their own players.



"It's a new program," said junior pitcher Zeb Riney.



"It just got started and last year we had an OK season but this year we're putting everything together and playing really good, everybody is."



Despite being in just its fourth year of operation the Clark County baseball team has gone from starting three freshman four years ago to fielding an experienced team.



"It's been a real journey from my freshman year coming from not much to do this and I just want it to keep going," said senior infielder Addison Sprague.

Now, the Indians are drawing attention to themselves and forcing other teams in the area to take notice with their play.



"People haven't expected much out of us. We've had to prove our selves and be something and be something people have to pay attention to," said Sprague.



"That's special!"



The road for the Indians doesn't get any easier. Clark County gets Palmyra and West Hancock on its schedule this week.





