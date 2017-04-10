Lee County Health Department holding forums for voters

Health Department would be on one floor next to the county jail in Montrose, Iowa.

Lee County residents will head to the polls next month to decide on a bond referendum that would move the health department to a new location.



The department located on 2218 Avenue H in Fort Madison and if the bond is approved, they will move into a new building next to the County Jail in Montrose, Iowa.

The building would cost $2.7 million and the department hopes to expand with 12 more staff members and 16 new programs.

Officials say the 6,700 square feet isn't enough and they are spending more money to rent the building and its not cost effective.

"If we do stay here, there would be more than $300,000 in renovations that would need to be done," Executive Director Julie Schilling said. "We need furnace replacement, electrical upgrade, plumbing upgrade, and looking at ways to make our front entrance handicap accessible."

The department said they have looked at other properties for several years but nothing has fit.

They plan to hold a forum at Fort Madison's city council as well as the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs in the coming weeks.