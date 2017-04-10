Lee County Health Department holding forums for voters - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lee County Health Department holding forums for voters

Posted:
Health Department brochure. Health Department brochure.
Building designs for a new health department. Building designs for a new health department.
Health Department would be on one floor next to the county jail in Montrose, Iowa. Health Department would be on one floor next to the county jail in Montrose, Iowa.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

Lee County residents will head to the polls next month to decide on a bond referendum that would move the health department to a new location. 

The department located on 2218 Avenue H in Fort Madison and if the bond is approved, they will move into a new building next to the County Jail in Montrose, Iowa.

The building would cost $2.7 million and the department hopes to expand with 12 more staff members and 16 new programs.

Officials say the 6,700 square feet isn't enough and they are spending more money to rent the building and its not cost effective. 

"If we do stay here, there would be more than $300,000 in renovations that would need to be done," Executive Director Julie Schilling said. "We need furnace replacement, electrical upgrade, plumbing upgrade, and looking at ways to make our front entrance handicap accessible." 

The department said they have looked at other properties for several years but nothing has fit.

They plan to hold a forum at Fort Madison's city council as well as the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs in the coming weeks. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.