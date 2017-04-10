Keokuk city leaders: Special council meeting productive

Council chambers where leaders had a three hour discussion about important topics in the city.

A special council meeting last week in Keokuk lasted three hours and city leaders say they got a lot of work done preparing for projects this year.



City Administrator Aaron Burnett said streets, sewer separation, and finances were just some of the topics discussed.

He said the council wants to do more to preserve rather than demolish older buildings.

But he was most surprised that the council talked about programs for kids.

"That has never once been mentioned in any meeting I have ever been at is to focus on recreation options for kids," Burnett said."It came up in the comp plan survey and many said they want to see an increase in options and maintenance on parks."

The next city council meeting is April 20th at 5:30 p.m.