Quincy Public Library kicks off National Library Week

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local library officials stress the importance of reading during National Library Week. 

Katie Kraushaar with the Quincy Public Library said it's important for kids don't fall behind in reading at a young age.  She said often those children are behind in their learning for the rest of their lives. 

She said that's why it's so important for parents to early on help establish good reading habits.

"It is so important not only to have those children see adults reading but also for them to start learning all the important pieces of literacy," she said. "Including sounds and shapes and colors and numbers to help them get ready for not only school but all of the critical thinking and critical learning skills they will need throughout their lives."

