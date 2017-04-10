Teens arrested for recent string of window shootings

Domino's was one of the businesses that saw their window shot

Quincy police arrested two teenagers they said are responsible for shooting out dozens of business, home, and car windows with a BB gun in recent weeks.



At about 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Quincy Police Department reported several calls about of windows being shot out near 12th and Adams and Front and Broadway.

Police searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description of the suspects. Conner Neisen, 18, of Quincy and a 17-year-old year juvenile were pulled over by police near Front and Payson. Officers say a loaded BB gun was found.



QPD arrested both teens for felony criminal damage to property. Neisen was taken to the Adams County Jail, and the juvenile was released to a parent.