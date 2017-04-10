Teens arrested for recent string of window shootings - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police arrested two teenagers they said are responsible for shooting out dozens of business, home, and car windows with a BB gun in recent weeks.

At about 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Quincy Police Department reported several calls about of windows being shot out near 12th and Adams and Front and Broadway.

Police searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description of the suspects. Conner Neisen, 18, of Quincy and a 17-year-old year juvenile were pulled over by police near Front and Payson.  Officers say a loaded BB gun was found. 

QPD arrested both teens for felony criminal damage to property. Neisen was taken to the Adams County Jail, and the juvenile was released to a parent.

