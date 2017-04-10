Fire at Hannibal plant ruled accidental - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire at Hannibal plant ruled accidental

Posted:
Fire at Buckhorn Rubber ruled accidential Fire at Buckhorn Rubber ruled accidential
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

An early Monday morning fire at Buckhorn Rubber Plant in Hannibal was ruled accidental in nature, according to Hannibal fire investigators.

Hannibal Fire Department said crews were called to the plant at 3:39 a.m. for a report of a machine on fire.  HFD Investigator Mark Kempker said when firefighters arrived workers were outside the building and the fire had set off the building's sprinkler system.

Kempker said it took firefighters about 10 minutes to put the fire out completely.  Crews stayed on scene for about an hour.

Following an investigation, Kempker said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the control panel of a machine.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.