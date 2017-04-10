Severe thunderstorm warning in effect - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
(WGEM) - A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Monday afternoon for Scott County, Illinois. 

Large hail and damaging thunderstorm winds are the potential biggest threats with any severe storms in these areas.

Click here for a list of active watches and warnings.

