Bond issue prevails for Clark County schools

Superintendent Ritchie Kracht said the district may consider waiting on some projects if that means they can save more money.

Last week, voters approved an 8 million dollar borrowing plan for the Clark County R-1 School District.

School officials have wasted no time, as they've begun to address a collection of issues.

Randi Waterman is an early childhood and special education teacher at the Early childhood center in Kahoka, Missouri.

She said on Monday that her current classroom isn't big enough and it has impacted students.

"They need to be able to jump, and move, and roll, and things like that." Waterman said. "And these rooms just did not accommodate all of our students as well as they could."

Teachers like Waterman look to finally be getting the new building they desire. Clark County voters approved the renewal of bonds that will allow the district to borrow 8-million dollars for new projects.

"Accommodations are going to be able to be made across the board for all students, and all of our children will have access to things that they would have not had otherwise." Waterman said.

Superintendent Ritchie Kracht added that the district is already meeting with architects and engineers to plan projects like the new early childhood center. They've been keeping a close eye on Jefferson City, as an end to prevailing wage has been discussed.

"Our board is looking to see what happens there." Kracht said. "You know some projects could be delayed a little bit if we could save a significant amount of money, which we think we can if prevailing wage would go away."

"Not just on those cognitive skills, we're going to be able to work with children as a whole, and treat them as a whole person, and give them everything that they need from all of those aspects." Waterman said.

You can view the timeline for the projects below.