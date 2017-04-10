Disease likely cause of lower Hannibal bat population

White-nose syndrome may be responsible for a big drop in some endangered bat species living in Hannibal caves, according to a U.S. wildlife official.

Hannibal Parks & Recreation released the results Monday of a bat survey conducted back in February. It was conducted at the Sodalis Nature Preserve caves.

In a press release, HPR reported researchers found significantly fewer endangered gray bats in the Sodalis Nature Preserve compared to 2015. Another threatened species, the northern long-eared bat, wasn't spotted in the recent survey.

Shauna Marquardt, a fish and wildlife biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said white-nose syndrome is likely to blame.

Officials did report, however, the number of endangered Indiana bats rose significantly.